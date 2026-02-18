Wolves boss Rob Edwards: Temple Ojinnaka loan at Shrewsbury Town "positive" regardless of game time

Ojinnaka became Salop's sixth signing of the January transfer window when he joined on loan from Wolves, having previously been named on the bench for their Premier League fixtures against Manchester United and Everton.

The 20-year-old made his Shrewsbury debut at MK Dons and then started in Michael Appleton's final game in charge at Cambridge United. However, the young Italian has not featured since under new head coach Gavin Cowan.

But Edwards believes the loan will benefit Ojinnaka regardless of minutes played.

He said: "We made those decisions because we believe it's the right thing for every player to go out on loan and try and get some experience and play.

"Loan experiences can, it depends on how you view them, always be a positive, whether you get loads of minutes or not, because you're always going to take something, especially as a young player.

"However it goes for him now, we like him, we think highly of him. And whatever happens, it will be a positive experience for him."

Ojinnaka joined Wolves aged 12 and progressed through the academy ranks. Standing at 6ft 2in, he signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club in February 2023.

The midfielder made 12 appearances for Wolves' under-21s this season and was named captain for the final three matches before his loan move.

In the Football League, clubs are permitted to name a maximum of five loan players in a matchday squad - and Cowan admits Ojinnaka has been affected by that rule.

"Temple has been the victim of the loans," he said. "He's very dynamic, he's versatile.

"We wanted him on the bench the other night (against Barrow), but the loans, with the way we felt the game was going to go, we weren't so sure. But having too many loans has stifled that.

"He's probably closer to starting than he actually is to being in the squad."

Cowan added: "We need to make calculated decisions on how we want these players to contribute to the club. The big thing is being honest with the players."