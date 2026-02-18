"Sick and tired" - Martin Paterson blasts referee after Notts County's defeat at Shrewsbury Town

The Magpies boss felt his team should have been awarded a free-kick for a foul on Jodi Jones in the build-up to Salop's second-half winner, scored by Taylor Perry.

County's players also surrounded referee William Davis after he waved away stoppage-time penalty appeals for an alleged foul on Tyrese Hall inside the box.

Speaking after the game, Paterson said: "When a referee decides not to give a foul on Jodi Jones that the whole stadium sees is a clear foul on the top their box to give us an opportunity to shoot.

"It's very hard as a head coach with a group of lads that are giving everything. I can critique them and say we should do better.

"But then to see a decision which leads to them having four set plays and a goal, from a decision that is so clear cut.

Notts County boss Martin Paterson. Picture: SalopPhoto

"They have to be better, when are we actually going to get some action. I am sick of people telling me after the game 'yes that was a penalty' or 'that was a clear foul'.

"I am not even going to discuss the Tyrese Hall penalty appeal. I for one, from my eyes here, wasn't sure in terms of being able to see.

"But once again we have com away with the supporters, we worked really hard, it's not an excuse, it's a fact, at the moment decisions are not being given to Notts County.

"Whether it's a mistake, I could be completely wrong, but I don't think I am. That's two games on the trot away from home where we are denied penalties and free-kicks which leads to their phases of play.

"They play for set-plays, and we have played right into their hands and so has the referee.

"If I get into trouble for that then no problem, but I am sick and tired of it. Because we had 80 per cent of the ball, didn't do enough, should create more moments and they defended ever so well."

He added: "I just want the football club to receive refereeing that I think is competent. Tonight and at Bromley we have been denied two penalties possibly, which I think are.

"We have been denied a free-kick which leads to their phases of play that leads to us conceding a goal. It's not an excuse, we lost the game, but once again we go away knowing that the referee decision has led to it."