Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Notts County: Who shone as Salop made it three wins in a row

Matt Cox

Cox delivered another assured display, producing several crucial saves and handling crosses confidently. His calm presence and positioning helped preserve Shrewsbury’s eighth home clean sheet of the campaign.

Superb, 9

Ismael Kabia

A tireless shift at right wing-back, Kabia repeatedly disrupted attacks, recovered possession in dangerous areas and showed intent to drive forward, providing valuable energy and defensive discipline throughout.

Industrious, 8

Luca Hoole

Hoole impressed again with sharp anticipation, cutting out balls over the top and making vital clearances. His reading of play ensured the back line stayed organised under sustained pressure.

Resolute, 8

Will Boyle

Boyle marshalled the defence superbly, dominant in the air and composed in possession. His leadership and communication were key as Shrewsbury absorbed late pressure to protect their narrow advantage.

Authorative, 7

Josh Ruffels

Ruffels combined solid defensive work with an attacking threat, testing the goalkeeper with headers while also tracking runners and clearing danger effectively.

Determined, 8

Kevin Berkoe

Electric down the left, Berkoe’s pace and anticipation created turnovers and counter-attacks. He drew fouls, tracked back diligently and produced several crucial tackles inside the penalty area.

Dynamic, 8

Tom Sang

Sang drove Shrewsbury forward from midfield, carrying the ball with purpose and linking play intelligently. His dribbling relieved pressure and his distribution sparked promising attacking transitions.

Influential, 8

Taylor Perry

Perry blended tireless defensive work with neat link-up play, but his sublime top-corner strike proved the difference - a moment of quality that ultimately secured all three points.

Decisive, 9

Anthony Scully

Scully’s evening ended prematurely through injury just as he looked sharp, a frustrating setback after his recent return, leaving Shrewsbury to reshuffle earlier than planned.

Unfortunate, 6

Iwan Morgan

Morgan’s physical presence troubled the defence, dropping deep to link play and launching dangerous long throws - one leading to the decisive goal - while also testing the keeper several times himself.

Menacing, 7

George Lloyd

Lloyd led the line with tireless pressing and intelligent movement, stretching the defence with runs in behind and setting the tone for Shrewsbury’s energetic approach out of possession.

Relentless, 7

Subs: Tommy McDermott (for Scully, 30), 7, Nick Freeman (for Tom Sang, 71), 7, Trey Ogunsuyi (for George Lloyd, 71), 7, Mal Benning (for Iwan Morgan, 76), 7.

Not used: Brook, Stubbs, Anderson.