Shrewsbury Town debrief: Taylor Perry brilliance and defensive steel keep Gavin Cowan revolution rolling

Here are the main takeaways:

Remarkable upturn

The transformation under new boss Gavin Cowan continues to gather pace. Shrewsbury remain unbeaten at home since his arrival and have now strung together three consecutive wins for the first time in three years.

Town have recorded eight clean sheets at the Meadow this season and have collected 26 of their 32 league points on home soil. Their home form is not just impressive - it is fundamental to their survival charge.

Taylor Perry celebrates scoring against Notts County

They remain seven points clear of the relegation zone. What makes this result even more striking is the calibre of the opposition. Notts County arrived having taken 16 points from their previous 18 matches, unbeaten in six and victorious in five of those.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury had won just one of their previous 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games, that victory coming the week before against Barrow. Back-to-back wins over promotion-chasing sides - following victory against Swindon Town - signal that this resurgence is no fluke.

Long throw weapon

Iwan Morgan's colossal long throw is rapidly becoming one of Salop's most potent attacking tools.

His delivery once again proved decisive. Launched deep into the penalty area just after the break, it caused chaos in the Notts County box. Josh Ruffels - outstanding aerially despite not being the tallest - met the throw, and Perry reacted quickest to fire home emphatically.

Iwan Morgan's long throw-ins are causing chaos

Morgan is turning into Salop's very own Rory Delap - his throws are devilishly difficult to defend. Opponents may soon consider conceding corners rather than throw-ins in dangerous areas, reminiscent of the measures teams once took against Delap’s Stoke deliveries.

Defensive steel

If Morgan's throws provide the spark, Shrewsbury’s defensive resilience supplies the foundation. Facing sustained late pressure from a side stacked with attacking quality, Town stood firm.

Luca Hoole continues to flourish at centre-back. His anticipation was exceptional, cutting out balls over the top and making crucial clearances to preserve the lead. Alongside him, Ruffels produced another commanding display, throwing himself into blocks and maintaining composure when Notts County pressed hardest.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan celebrates at full-time

Ismeal Kabia's tireless work at right wing-back disrupted attacks before they could fully develop. Behind them all, Matt Cox delivered another assured performance in goal. His handling under pressure, along with a series of key saves, ensured Salop secured yet another clean sheet at the Meadow.

Berkoe influence

What a signing Kevin Berkoe is proving to be. His emergence is no slight on Mal Benning, if anything, it underlines the improved depth within Shrewsbury's squad.

Since arriving late on deadline day, Berkoe has injected real energy into the left flank.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan celebrates with Kevin Berkoe following the win over Notts County

He has been electric, repeatedly driving forward with pace, drawing valuable fouls in dangerous areas and showing real diligence in his defensive work.

Scully forced off

There was a sour note as Scully was forced off through injury - a frustrating setback after only recently returning from a hamstring problem sustained on New Year’s Day against Bristol Rovers. Yet even that disruption failed to derail Town's resolve.

Anthony Scully was forced off after half an hour

Prior to the game, Bradley Ihionvien was out on the pitch continuing his recovery from injury - a welcome sight for supporters. He looked sharp, suggesting he is nearing a return based on the way he was moving and repeatedly striking the ball confidently into the net.