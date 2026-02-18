Former Shrewsbury Town defender lands non-league managerial role

Geohaghon, a product of West Bromwich Albion’s academy, represented numerous clubs across the EFL and in non-league football during his playing career.

While at Peterborough United, the Birmingham-born defender joined Shrewsbury Town on loan in 2010, when Graham Turner was manager. However, he featured only a handful of times, with the spell ending prematurely after he suffered a knee injury.

He also enjoyed spells with Port Vale, Mansfield Town and Torquay United, as well as non-league sides Stourbridge, Stafford Rangers, Solihull Moors, Kidderminster Harriers and Halesowen Town, among others.

Geohaghon takes the reins at Darlaston following the departure of two-time promotion-winning boss Dean Gill. He will look to steer the Citizens out of the Northern One West relegation zone, with the club currently sitting three points adrift of safety.

Speaking after his appointment, Geohaghon said: "I’m proud to be joining Darlaston Town. This is a club with real potential, a strong identity and a loyal fanbase.

Former Peterborough United defender Exodus Geohaghon. Picture: PA

"I’m looking forward to getting to work, meeting the players and supporters, and building a team that represents this club in the right way.

"The hard work starts immediately - and I can’t wait to get going."

The 6ft 5ins former defender was well known for his long throw-in ability, which regularly caused problems for opposition defences.

In November 2008, Geohaghon was called up to the England C squad by Paul Fairclough for a match against Italy. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Geohaghon playing the full 90 minutes.

He also featured in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in May 2009, with both matches forming part of the 2007-09 International Challenge Trophy.

Nottingham Forest's Radoslaw Majewski and Peterborough United's Exodus Geohaghon (left). Picture: PA

Darlaston chairman Ant Follows added: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Exodus to Darlaston Town. From our very first conversation, his passion, standards and understanding of what it takes to build a successful environment were clear.

"We believe he is the right person to lead us into the next phase of our journey and we’re excited about what we can build together."

The club statement added that Geohaghon is determined to build a "competitive, disciplined and ambitious" Darlaston side, and that his approach will centre around hard work, structure, and creating a culture that supporters can be proud of.