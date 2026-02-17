Where Opta predicts Shrewsbury Town will finish in League Two after upturn under Gavin Cowan
Shrewsbury Town have shot up the League Two table and moved clear of the danger zone after consecutive wins - but where does Opta predict they will finish?
By Luke Powell
Published
Almost a month ago, after a crucial victory over Harrogate Town - which turned out to be Michael Appleton's final win as Salop boss - Opta predicted Town to finish 21st, two places above the bottom two, come the end of the season.
They were forecast to secure 44 points - 44.47 to be exact - with an 18.94 per cent chance of relegation.
But Salop have enjoyed a strong start under new boss Gavin Cowan, going unbeaten at the Meadow in his three home matches, including consecutive victories over Barrow and Swindon Town.