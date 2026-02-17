Where Opta predicts Shrewsbury Town will finish in League Two after upturn under Gavin Cowan

Almost a month ago, after a crucial victory over Harrogate Town - which turned out to be Michael Appleton's final win as Salop boss - Opta predicted Town to finish 21st, two places above the bottom two, come the end of the season.

They were forecast to secure 44 points - 44.47 to be exact - with an 18.94 per cent chance of relegation.

But Salop have enjoyed a strong start under new boss Gavin Cowan, going unbeaten at the Meadow in his three home matches, including consecutive victories over Barrow and Swindon Town.