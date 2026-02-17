Three Shrewsbury Town stars named in League Two team of the week after emphatic Swindon Town win

Iwan Morgan, Kevin Berkoe and Luca Hoole were all included after their standout performances in the win.

Morgan marked the occasion by scoring his first Salop goal, while Hoole and Berkoe both provided assists and produced solid defensive displays to help secure back-to-back victories for Gavin Cowan’s side.

Morgan and Hoole were also ranked among the top five performers in League Two last weekend.

Iwan Morgan celebrates his goal with his Shrewsbury Town teammates

Hoole received a 9.07 rating for his performance against Swindon. Alongside his assist, he registered three shots and one key pass, won five aerial duels, completed two successful dribbles, won two fouls, made four tackles and two interceptions, produced 13 clearances, and delivered a crucial last-man tackle.

Meanwhile, Morgan earned an 8.11 rating. The Brentford loanee opened the scoring in the seventh minute, smashing home from close range after Hoole’s pull-back.

Morgan continued to pose a threat throughout the match, registering two shots, winning four aerial duels and striking the crossbar late in the first half as he narrowly missed out on a second goal.

He received a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 63rd minute for Trey Ogunsuyi.

