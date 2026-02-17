Stunning Taylor Perry strike seals third straight win for Shrewsbury Town against high-flying Notts County

Town resisted late pressure to claim an eighth clean sheet at the Meadow and another vital three points in their quest for safety in League Two.

Salop remain unbeaten at home under new boss Gavin Cowan and sit seven points clear of the relegation zone. It’s the first time Salop have won three games in a row in three years.

It is also back-to-back wins over promotion-chasing sides for Salop following their victory against Swindon Town last Saturday, with Cowan naming an unchanged side for the clash.

Taylor Perry celebrates his goal during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Notts County

The result is made even more impressive by the fact Salop faced a Notts County side who had taken 16 points from a possible 18 - unbeaten in six, with five wins in that run.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury had won just one of their previous 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games, that victory coming the week before against Barrow.

But, just as they did against Swindon, the hosts showed attacking intent from the outset, with George Lloyd racing in behind, beating his man and winning a corner with his shot.

Matt Cox makes a save during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Notts County

Matt Cox has impressed since joining Town in the January transfer window and produced a fine stop to deny Lewis Macari’s header inside the opening five minutes.

Cox was alert to hold Matty Platt’s header from another corner before Salop countered effectively again, with Iwan Morgan seeing a shot blocked and Kevin Berkoe firing over.

Salop were dealt a fresh injury blow when Anthony Scully went down on the half-hour mark and was replaced by Tommy McDermott after receiving treatment, having only returned from injury at the start of the month.

Taylor Perry celebrates after scoring for Shrewsbury Town

Town continued to repel pressure, with Cox denying Jodi Jones’ low free-kick, while Morgan and McDermott saw efforts blocked at the other end.

Will Boyle had the ball in the net minutes before the break but was flagged offside from Berkoe’s cross, and the sides went into the interval level after an even contest.

The hosts began the second half with purpose as Josh Ruffels saw a goal-bound header well saved by James Belshaw.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

The pressure paid off when Taylor Perry gave Salop the lead with a sublime strike into the top-right corner. Morgan’s long throw caused chaos in the box and fell to Perry on the left, and his effort - which appeared to take a slight deflection - proved unstoppable.

Morgan forced another save from Belshaw with a curling effort while Town continued to defend resiliently, with Cox firmly denying the visitors.

Salop held out against late Notts County pressure for an equaliser, as the Magpies failed to complete their first-ever Football League double over Shrewsbury.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe, Sang (Freeman, 71) Perry, Scully (McDermott, 30), Lloyd (Ogunsuyi, 71) Morgan (Benning, 76).

Unused subs: Brook, Stubbs, Anderson.

Referee: William Davis