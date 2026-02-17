Shrewsbury Town squad news: Gavin Cowan sticks with winning side as Salop chase third straight victory

Salop will be aiming to secure a third consecutive win against high-flying Notts County, who are chasing promotion.

Matt Cox keeps the gloves, while George Lloyd and Iwan Morgan lead the line once again. Sam Stubbs is among the substitutes after returning from a minor knee injury at the weekend, although he was an unused substitute.

Town made it back-to-back victories last Saturday, sweeping aside Swindon Town. That result followed a crucial win over fellow strugglers Barrow the previous week - Cowan’s first victory since taking charge.

Hoole, Berkoe and Morgan were named in the EFL League Two Team of the Week for their performances against Swindon.

Shrewsbury Town side to face Notts County: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe, Sang, Perry, Scully, Lloyd, Morgan.

Subs: Brook, Benning, Stubbs, Anderson, Freeman, McDermott, Ogunsuyi.