Key facts: Shrewsbury Town look to deny Notts County historic league double

Salop have collected 23 of their 29 points at home so far this season, averaging 1.44 points per game on their own turf compared to just 0.4 on their travels.

After beating a high-flying Swindon Town side who had won their previous four league games last weekend, Salop now face a Notts County team unbeaten in six matches, including five consecutive victories during that run.

Shrewsbury will also be looking to prevent the Magpies from completing a first-ever Football League double over them. Salop have won just one of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league matches - that victory coming last Tuesday against Barrow.

Key stats:

Shrewsbury have lost just one of their last eight Football League home games against Notts County (W4 D3), though this is the first time they’re hosting them in the league since a 1-0 victory in November 2013.

Following their 4-1 win in August, Notts County are looking to complete a Football League double over Shrewsbury for the very first time.

Shrewsbury have won just one of their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league games (D4 L6), though it was their last such match against Barrow earlier this month (2-1).

Notts County have lost just one of their last nine midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs) league games (W6 D2), going down 1-0 at home to Accrington Stanley in January.

Salop last hosted Notts County in August 2024 in the League Cup. The tie ended 3-3 after normal time, with Shrewsbury progressing 4-3 on penalties and Mal Benning scoring the decisive spot-kick.

The fourth-placed Magpies arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw away at league leaders Bromley. They boast one of the division’s tightest defences, having conceded just 31 goals.