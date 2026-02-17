Iwan Morgan on Gavin Cowan's clarity and growing spirit in Shrewsbury Town squad

Morgan played a key role in Salop's stunning win over high-flying Swindon Town last Saturday, netting his first goal for the club.

The Brentford loanee has earned praise from Cowan after starting and impressing in back-to-back victories, and the 20-year-old highlighted the unity within the camp.

"Since the gaffer has come in, he has had a real identity on what he wants to do," said Morgan.

"We have had to try and buy-in and trust him. Sometimes it takes time, but we haven’t got time. I know it sounds harsh to say, but we know where we are in the league.

"We are struggling and struggling for points, so we have just had to trust him, whether we agree or don’t.

Iwan Morgan goal celebrates his first Shrewsbury Town goal

"He has set his philosophy and we have all done it well. You can see players coming off the bench, they are disappointed, but you can see with their reaction, that is what you need sometimes.

"I know it can be difficult when you are not starting or not in the squad, but to stay up we need to be together, and need a 22 man squad.

"We have to just stay together and let the talent and experience take over."

Morgan struck inside the opening seven minutes against Swindon and left the pitch to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second-half.

The victory moved Salop seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone, but Morgan has warned against complacency ahead of today's visit of Notts County.

He added: "We can’t look too ahead. Even though it’s seven points, it does sound nice, but it is only two games to gain that.

Iwan Morgan goal celebrates his first Shrewsbury Town goal

"From what I have seen in this league it can change a lot. We have another big game against Notts County, it is probably the best time to have these teams because we have momentum.

"We are underdogs, people are coming in and thinking it is going to be an easy game.

"Like the gaffer said, we still haven’t lost at home yet (under Cowan), that could be a little thing, we don’t lose at home.

"As long as we win at home that still puts you in good steady position, and if we can get some points away that would be helpful as well."