Gavin Cowan sets the standard for Shrewsbury Town players to keep winning streak alive against high-flying Notts County

While Salop have quickly moved seven points clear of the League Two drop zone with an upturn in form and consecutive victories at the Meadow, Cowan remains insistent their job is far from done.

That job being the quest to retain their Football League status, and their home form is proving - and will continue to be - vital in that push.

Salop remain unbeaten on home soil under Cowan. They have acquired 23 of their 29 points at the Meadow, averaging 1.44 points per game at home, compared to 0.4 on their travels.

They faced, on paper, a monumental task against promotion-chasing Swindon Town last Saturday, but swept them aside with class.

Dave Edwards and Gavin Cowan in conversation

Defensive resilience has been key to their vital victories, yet they managed to score three well-worked goals against the Robins, a far cry from the 0.9 goals they have averaged per league game this season, making them the second-lowest scorers in the division.

After beating a Swindon side who had won their previous four league games, Salop now face a Notts County side unbeaten in six, with five wins in a row during that run.

"It's battles, we're winning battles, but ultimately you've got to win enough battles to win the war," boss Cowan said about Salop's progress.

"God willing, we continue with this now. That will be the challenge to the players.

"We spoke a lot before the game about mentality. Their ability is definitely there. They're professional footballers, of course they're good players.

"It's now the mentality. Now they've got that belief and that desire and some confidence, it's given them a real chance.

A goalmouth scramble during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town

"They've just got to be accountable and make sure that every time they go on that grass, they run for the badges, they run for the football club. Because, again, that's what it means to play for us."

The fourth-placed Magpies arrive on the back of a 1-1 draw at league-leaders Bromley. They boast one of the division's tightest defences, having conceded just 31 goals, while Matthew Dennis and Alassana Jatta have been far from goal-shy, netting 25 goals between them.

It's hard to see Cowan making changes to his Salop side following their impressive victory over Swindon. There were no fresh injury concerns reported after the victory, and things can only hopefully get better with bodies nearing returns, including Sam Clucas, whose injury is not as bad as first thought, and Bradley Ihionvien, who was seen doing some running and ball work ahead of last Saturday's match.

Sam Stubbs also returned to the squad after a minor knee injury - a welcome boost for the Town side.

“We're not getting too carried away," Cowan added. "The performance is the culmination of a lot of hard work, detail and energy.

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town

“We're at that point where we've set a minimum requirement, and the players know that.

“They know what's expected of them now, in and out of possession in all three phases of the pitch. They rely on us for a game strategy, and we rely on them to go and create energy and intensity like they did.

“As long as they keep that energy, that intensity, the hard work, the desire to do the job and a half, God willing, we'll continue to win more matches.”

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe; Sang, Perry; Scully; Lloyd, Morgan

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Stubbs, Benning, Freeman, McDermott, Ogunsuyi.

Notts County (3-4-2-1): Belshaw, Macari, Platt, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Hall, Jones; Lorpenda, Grant, Dennis

Big match prediction: Home win