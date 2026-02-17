Dave Edwards hails “incredible” Shrewsbury Town surge after Notts County win

Taylor Perry’s stunning second-half strike earned Salop a magnificent third consecutive win - the first time they have achieved that feat in three years.

Salop remain unbeaten at home under new boss Gavin Cowan and now sit seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Assistant boss Dave Edwards said: “It was always going to be a huge week. Three home games on the bounce and three wins. Incredible, really.

“So much praise has to go to the lads, the way they've just bought into absolutely everything that the gaffer's thrown at them.

Shrewsbury Town assistant coach Dave Edwards celebrates the win

“Not many changes either, and they went again. Just fantastic, and the best thing about it for me, away from how well the lads have done, is just seeing this place bouncing again.

“It's so nice to finish a game, and around every single side, there's people still here, there's people singing, it's amazing.

“Gav's always said that the big thing is connection at this football club, to get the fans connected, to get the hierarchy connected, to get the players connected, and that was our main mission.

“Obviously, to change results on the pitch, but we want to rebuild this football club from the inside out, and obviously results help with that.

“But I think the work ethic the lads show, the togetherness we show, I think that's starting to portray everywhere.

Town resisted late pressure to claim an eighth clean sheet at the Meadow this season and another vital three points in their quest for safety.

Taylor Perry celebrates his goal against Notts County

It is also back-to-back wins over promotion-chasing sides for Salop following their victory against Swindon Town last Saturday.

Edwards revealed the coaching staff were unhappy at half-time but delighted with the response after the break, when Salop took the lead early in the second half.

He added: “It was the first time that the manager had to go in at half-time and have words, and wasn't happy with the overall performance, wasn't happy with the intensity we were playing at.

“It was miles off the standards of what we set on Saturday. Obviously tactical tweaks in there as well, but it was just about making the lads know that it’s not enough.

“That's not the level we set, we've got to be better, we've got to be better on second balls, we've got to be stronger in the tackles, and then we've got to use the ball better.

“That's one thing that really let us down, I don't think we were brave enough on the ball, and kept giving it back to Notts County, and then another wave of attack came.”