Gavin Cowan provides update on imminent goalkeeper coach appointment at Shrewsbury Town

The Salop boss said everything is in place for the new coach to step into the role, with only formalities delaying the announcement - hinting the individual is set to arrive from another club.

The vacancy follows the departure of Brian Jensen, who left Town after more than six-and-a-half years in the position.

"Really well. As I'm sure everybody can appreciate, it takes processes.

"There's serving notice and one of those things. It's all in place, we're just waiting for time really.

"Time is just going to have to elapse for us to be able to announce that, but as it does, we're excited about the prospect of bringing certain people in.

"Logistics behind the scenes, I understand that people are quite eager to find out who it's going to be and when it's going to happen, but ultimately you just have to trust us.

"It's all in place and we're just waiting for time and other people.

"We're just trying to do things with dignity and a little bit of integrity. All we don't want to do is do anything untoward.

"We want to respect not only our own football club but other football clubs as well. That will be announced in good time."

Jensen, affectionately known as 'Beast, joined Shrewsbury in 2019 under former manager Sam Ricketts and remained at the club through several managerial changes.

Cowan explained that the decision to part ways was a professional one as shapes his own backroom team.

Former Norwich City, Millwall and Coventry City goalkeeper Andy Marshall assisted Salop’s match preparations ahead of their clash at Colchester United.

Other temporary coaches stepped in during the victories over Barrow and Swindon Town at the Meadow.

