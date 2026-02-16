Gavin Cowan delivers passionate verdict after Shrewsbury Town stun high-flying Swindon Town

Love was in the air as Salop put three past high-flying Swindon Town on Valentine’s Day to secure back-to-back victories in League Two.

The impressive result - arguably Shrewsbury’s biggest of the season so far - lifted Town to 19th in the standings, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“It's God's work that you get to a position like we've done today,” Cowan said.

“We've put in a great performance, but there's no time for any form of complacency.

“All the fans can really enjoy that over the next couple of days, but we've got a lot of hard work to do against a brilliant Notts County team.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan celebrates at the final whistle

“We've gone up against a really top team. They'd won four on the bounce, and we've done great. It's full credit to us.

“But get to Monday morning, for me Sunday morning, there'll be a lot of hard work that goes into making sure we're ready for that game as well.

“We don't want to rest on our laurels. We're really passionate about it.

“Look at the players. They've run their hearts out for the badge, and I'm proud of all of them because that's what it means to play for Shrewsbury Town.

“You have to run your heart out. As I say to them, run like the wind, jump higher than a mountain, be stronger than an ox, and the supporters here will appreciate you for it, win, lose or draw.

“I think that's the big thing that we're getting at, and they're adding a little bit of football IQ.

“We're not getting complacent. It's a massive, massive game for us again on Tuesday, so 15 battles to win that war.”

Shrewsbury Town celebrate their second goal

Salop remain unbeaten at the Meadow under Cowan and have taken 23 of their 29 points on home soil.

Iwan Morgan gave Salop an early lead before Swindon levelled before the break. However, Cowan was impressed with his side’s response as two further goals from George Lloyd and Nick Freeman sealed the win.

He added: “We talk about there's no time for disappointment. It's one of my many sayings, as the players will start to realise now.

“There's no time for disappointment, we tried to flip it on its head, we tried to give it a different spin in terms of mentality.

“Of course it's disappointing, but we don't want to go with that narrative.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan applauds supporters

“We missed a big chance and then conceded a goal, and that's why you're in control of your own destiny.

“I was very quick to remind the players of that - lots of nodding, lots of belief, and lots of beating chests.

“I was really pleased that they were able to maintain their professionalism.

“Swindon wanted to turn it into a bit of a dogfight, and we remained really cool, calm, calculated and cold, and made sure that we stuck to task.”