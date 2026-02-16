Brentford stars, home form, landmark reached: Five things we learned as Shrewsbury Town stunned Swindon Town

They secured emphatic back-to-back wins with a stunning victory over Swindon Town, sparking joyous scenes as they moved seven points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Gavin Cowan now has two wins, a draw and a defeat from his opening four matches - here are the main talking points from the latest triumph.

Brentford loanees shine

Take a bow, Iwan Morgan and Matt Cox. The Brentford loanees were magnificent - Morgan netting his first goal since arriving in January and Cox producing another assured display between the sticks.

Morgan has impressed from the outset. He went close on his home debut and has looked a creative spark in attack. His goal had been coming, and he was crucial to the Swindon win, earning a standing ovation when substituted.

Matt Cox during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town

Beyond his attacking threat, his work rate stood out - tracking back, regaining possession and driving Town forward with purpose.

Cox, meanwhile, continues to cement his place. In each of his five appearances he has made telling contributions, and he produced several key saves against Swindon, including an outstanding double stop before the break.

Strong home form

While away struggles persist, the Meadow has become something of a fortress - particularly under Cowan.

Home form is proving vital in the battle to retain Football League status, with 23 of Town's 29 points coming on home soil.

Although they have conceded 51 goals overall this season, just 17 have been shipped at the Meadow, underlining their defensive resilience in Shropshire.

Cutting edge found

After a solid but goalless showing in his first game in charge against Barnet, Cowan promised greater attacking intent - and he delivered.

Salop remain the division’s second-lowest scorers but struck three times against Swindon, each goal crafted with quality.

Nick Freeman celebrates his goal

Luca Hoole's pull-back from the byline for the opener was excellent. Anthony Scully's pass to Kevin Berkoe, who teed up George Lloyd for the second, was even better. Nick Freeman's low, fizzing finish capped a complete performance.

Benning landmark

Mal Benning marked his 500th professional appearance after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The defender, who faced an uncertain future in January after limited game-time, has re-established himself under Cowan and is playing an important role once again.

Growing belief

There is renewed belief on and off the pitch. The emphasis on playing for the badge, combined with visible fight and spirit, has injected fresh energy into Town’s survival push - and long may it continue.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

Salop now face the challenge of maintaining their good form and taking it on the road, with four of their next six league games after Notts County coming away from the Meadow.