“Outstanding from start to finish“ - Gavin Cowan delighted with Shrewsbury Town triumph

Salop struck three times against the League Two promotion chasers to secure back-to-back wins and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Town have now collected seven points under new boss Cowan in a crucial upturn in their bid to retain their Football League status.

Cowan said: “Full credit to them. The players were outstanding today from start to finish. This is the culmination of just over two weeks' work now.

“They've been really diligent in training, their football IQ has been excellent, and there's been a lot of detail.

“You're up against a brilliant Swindon team. They're top, top professionals at this level, geniuses if it were.

“It's really hard to go up against them, it's really hard to problem solve, but the lads really bought into the game strategy that we wanted to implement, and I'm proud of each and every one of them.”

Iwan Morgan starred in the win, netting his first goal for Salop.

Morgan sparked joyous scenes at the Meadow inside the opening seven minutes, slamming home after Luca Hoole squared the ball following a recycled free-kick.

The breakthrough had looked only a matter of time for the Brentford loanee, who has impressed since joining in the January transfer window.

“He's certainly a talent,” Cowan added. “We spoke a lot about his consistency and his body language.

Iwan Morgan celebrates his goal

“You live and die by your players, and they have to buy into what it is that you want to do.

“It’s all good setting them out how you want to be set out, but they have to buy into it.

“Iwan's another one that did that. I thought he was immense. He's getting fitter and fitter.

“It's a real luxury to be able to bring on Trey (Ogunsuyi) who's been really patient in waiting for his minutes. He came on and did really well.”

Swindon responded before the break, but George Lloyd restored Town’s advantage just before the hour mark with a superbly worked move.

Anthony Scully threaded a delightful pass in behind for Kevin Berkoe, who picked out Lloyd at the back post to send the home crowd into raptures.

Cowan continued: “We were celebrating that one even more so than we ordinarily would. It's a little bit of one that we'd worked on in training.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan celebrates at the final whistle

“It’s a great little what we call ‘zone two’ ball from Scully and Kevin’s absolute pace, it's a brilliant delivery.

”Dave's been talking about it all week, about finish your run. It's about getting the box and the ball bouncing around in the box.

“Dave's been really big on that this week, and we've got the Zone 2 run in there, and we've definitely got the finish your run from Lloyd.

“It's a great goal, great finish, and deserved with his performance yet again.”

Swindon pressed for another equaliser, but substitute Nick Freeman put the result beyond doubt.

Nick Freeman goal celebrations

After a scramble in the box, the ball broke to him on the left and he fired low and powerfully into the net.

“I didn't think it was going to go in,” Cowan admitted. “We had four or five stabs at it.

“The fifth time, it’s just a great strike. Nick has been the ultimate professional this week, having come out and having managed him a little bit.

“It’s a great strike, and just gave. us that little bit of breathing space.”