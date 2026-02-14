Iwan Morgan aiming to repay faith and make family proud at Shrewsbury Town

The Brentford loanee has made a positive impression since arriving during the January transfer window, posing a threat in attack for Salop and unsettling defences with his long throw-ins.

One of his trademark deliveries into the box led to a goal in Town's crucial midweek win over Barrow. While the 20-year-old is still searching for his first goal in Salop colours, his main motivation lies closer to home.

"Especially as a young boy, when you've got your mum in the stands, you have to put on a performance" Morgan told the Shropshire Star.

"You don't want anyone saying anything about their little boy. I've got a little brother that I'm trying to inspire too, for him to go on his journey.