Iwan Morgan aiming to repay faith and make family proud at Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town loanee Iwan Morgan says he is driven to make his family and those who have supported him proud.
The Brentford loanee has made a positive impression since arriving during the January transfer window, posing a threat in attack for Salop and unsettling defences with his long throw-ins.
One of his trademark deliveries into the box led to a goal in Town's crucial midweek win over Barrow. While the 20-year-old is still searching for his first goal in Salop colours, his main motivation lies closer to home.
"Especially as a young boy, when you've got your mum in the stands, you have to put on a performance" Morgan told the Shropshire Star.
"You don't want anyone saying anything about their little boy. I've got a little brother that I'm trying to inspire too, for him to go on his journey.