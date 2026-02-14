Gavin Cowan makes single switch for Swindon Town clash as defender in line for 500th career appearance

Injured John Marquis - who Cowan says is set to be out for several weeks with a knee problem - is replaced in the starting XI by George Lloyd.

Otherwise, Salop are unchanged from the crucial midweek win over Barrow, which left them five points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Sam Stubbs returns to the bench after overcoming a minor knee issue that Cowan described as an ongoing concern.

If he comes on as a substitute, Mal Benning will make his 500th career appearance.

In his programme notes, Cowan said: “I’d like to say huge congratulations to Mal Benning who, if selected, will make his 500th professional appearance.

“That’s a wonderful achievement for any player, and I know that Mal is particularly proud to be one of the first Sikh South Asian players to reach this landmark.

“South Asian players are incredibly underrepresented in the game, and Mal is doing wonderful work to inspire more Sikh and Asian youngsters into professional professional football.

“Five hundred professional appearances is amazing - but I’ve told Mal that 515 is even better!

“He’s also been fantastic since I came in, and I want to see him continue to play a key role until the end of the season.”

Shrewsbury Town: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe, Sang, Perry, Scully, Lloyd, Morgan.

Subs: Brook, Benning, Stubbs, Anderson, Freeman, McDermott, Ogunsuyi.