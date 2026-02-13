"No complacency here" - Gavin Cowan warns Shrewsbury Town players ahead of Swindon Town task

Salop host Swindon Town looking to extend their unbeaten home run to four League Two games.

They moved five points clear of the drop zone with a crucial win over fellow strugglers Barrow on Tuesday night, but Cowan remained grounded.

"We can't get complacent," he said. "It was great to celebrate and see the fans enjoying it, that's what we want them to do. They pay their money to be entertained.

"To see them so close to the barriers and wanting to celebrate with the players, that's what we want, a club that's together.

"But we can't get too complacent, we can't get carried away. We've really got to back that up now.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"We said that in the changing room, that's our minimum requirement.

"They know what is expected of them. If they can bring that week-in and week-out, we're going to be fine.

"We've got to maintain standards now in and around the training ground. We feel like we've changed the training ground into a place where people want to be, some positivity.

"The players now can be really buoyant, but we've got to back it up. There's no getting complacent here."

Salop welcome a Swindon side chasing automatic promotion, who netted a 94th-minute winner in the reverse fixture in August.

"I don't like to get too high when it's going well and I certainly don't get too low when it's not.

"It's credit to the players. I don't want to bask in their glory, I'm all about the players.

"It's just great to see, not so much for me, but for the players and for the fans to be enjoying something.

"That's what we're here for. We want to bring back the club that I remember, the club where there was a lot of togetherness, a real community.

"One win isn't going to do that straight away, but people can maybe just get on board a little bit more. There's 95 per cent of people at this club, fans, staff, who are really invested and want it to do well.

"If everybody can just pull together, keep driving us on, really instil that belief in these players. They're just really struggling from a lack of confidence. After tonight, we might see a different group of men."