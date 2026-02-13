Gavin Cowan provides fitness update on Sam Stubbs and Sam Clucas

Stubbs returned to the Salop starting XI for Cowan’s first game in charge against Barnet after being frozen out by the previous management team in the months beforehand.

However, he was absent from the squads for trips to Colchester United and Barrow due to the injury, which has caused long-standing issues.

Cowan said: “Stubbs has a problematic knee, something that has been an issue for quite a while now.

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town

“We have to be really careful with him and manage that, obviously it is important that we keep him in and around the group, that we manage him the best as we can.

“At this stage in the season we are going to need everybody so making sure that everyone is fit is our priority.

“The focus is just making sure he is healthy and ready to play games. We are excited to see if he will be available at the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Sam Clucas was withdrawn inside the opening 20 minutes at Colchester last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Sam Clucas of Shrewsbury Town

Cowan revealed the problem is not as bad as initially feared and that he could return to the Salop squad soon.

“Still ongoing really, a hamstring problem. It is not as bad as first thought, we are managing it day-to-day, but we have got to be very careful with hamstrings and muscles in particular.

“We don’t think he will be as long as another couple of weeks. We are really focused on making sure that every day we get him the best recovery and rehab as possible.”