"Ultimate professional" - Gavin Cowan backs Shrewsbury Town skipper John Marquis after injury blow

Marquis was withdrawn inside the opening 15 minutes of Salop's crucial victory over Barrow after suffering a knock to the knee, with a minority of supporters cheering when his number went up on the substitutes' board.

The striker featured despite being short on rest, having welcomed a baby girl with his wife only days earlier. Cowan now hopes Town's top scorer will not be sidelined for long.

He said: "He's okay, we're assessing him.

"But he's the ultimate professional, you see him behind the dugout shouting and screaming. I think he was screaming more than me.

John Marquis , injured, during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barrow

"When you talk about a class act, I know he gets a bit of stick this season, but he's still our top goalscorer. I can only say what a brilliant man he is.

"I'm really pleased that he and his wife have welcomed a baby girl. He had four hours sleep on Saturday night.

"Trying to talk him out of playing tonight was a no-go. He's brilliant around the group. We've had a lot of buy-in from him.

"Him and Will Boyle and the likes of Tom Anderson, Josh Ruffels, they've been particularly good. They've really driven the group and they're a credit to the club.

"They've struggled at times this season and they've lacked a bit of confidence. I'm hoping to bring that back for them and take a bit of weight off their shoulders so they can really hit the ground running.

"We'll assess John and make sure he's going to be back as quick as possible. It looks like a bit of a knee injury.

"But we hope to get him back sooner rather than later because he's big for the group, he's our captain, and he's been an absolute class act since I've been here at the door."

Marquis has started every match under Cowan so far. He has scored six goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for Salop this season