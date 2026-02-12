Reuben Falding embraces senior football challenge as he targets Shrewsbury Town pro contract

Falding has been a regular for non-league Kidsgrove Athletic this season, having joined the club on a work experience loan in October.

The Salop academy scholar was involved with the first team during pre-season and is hoping to earn a stay with the club after his time in the youth set-up comes to an end.

He said: "The season started very well. I set myself goals of being involved in the first-team squad as much as I could.

"Throughout pre-season I was with them, involved in training, playing games. So that was a great start for me.

Reuben Falding of Shrewsbury Town

"I got sent on loan straight away, I have been enjoying that, and now I just want to kick on and have a good end to the season.

He added: "There is a big decision coming up in May, hopefully I can get the right outcome in that.

"Hopefully there is an opportunity that comes up with the first team squad, depending on their situation, and I can get chosen for that."

Falding trains with Salop from Monday to Friday, while on Tuesdays and Thursdays he completes double sessions by training with Kidsgrove in the evenings.

"It has been good," he added on his loan spell. "It is very different to playing academy football, it is a lot more physical, winning matters.

"I have enjoyed it, I enjoy the battle side of it, fighting for three points, it has been a good experience for me."

At the start of the season, Falding spent time on loan at fellow Northern One West side Newcastle Town, featuring in all six of their games in August. He started five matches at right-back or right wing-back and contributed to one clean sheet.

He then returned to play for Town’s under-18s in September before joining Kidsgrove on loan.

Asked what lead professional development phase coach Sean McAllister has said to him, Falding added: "Since last season Sean has worked with me and helped me a lot with the technical side of the game.

"He has encouraged me to get on the ball more, roll into pockets. He has told me to keep going and hopefully it is enough to earn myself a contract."