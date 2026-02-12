Barnet boss handed nine-match touchline ban after incident in Shrewsbury defeat
Barnet boss Dean Brennan has been given a nine-match touchline suspension and a £2,000 fine following an incident during their 3-1 home defeat against Shrewsbury Town on September 6.
Brennan has been sanctioned for breaching FA Rule E3, after it was alleged the Irishman acted in "an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official".
A statement by an FA spokesperson added: "It was further alleged that this conduct constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to gender."
Brennan had been charged in December for offensive remarks made towards referee Kirsty Dowle, who sent him off for dissent midway through the first half.
The comments - which were allegedly in relation to her gender - were noted in her post-match report and triggered the subsequent FA investigation.
The 45-year-old has denied the charge against him, but a regulatory commission has found it to be proven following a hearing.
On the issue, Brennan said: "Throughout this case I have categorically denied the FA charge of discrimination.
"Whilst the panel have come to their conclusion, which I have to respect, I do not agree with their decision.
"There is a place in football for everyone, it's the greatest sport on the planet.
"Personally, football has given me everything I have today; I owe football everything."
The regulatory commission is set to publish written reasons for its decisions in due to course.