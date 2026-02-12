Shropshire Star
Close

Barnet boss handed nine-match touchline ban after incident in Shrewsbury defeat

Barnet boss Dean Brennan has been given a nine-match touchline suspension and a £2,000 fine following an incident during their 3-1 home defeat against Shrewsbury Town on September 6.

By George Bennett
Published
Last updated

Brennan has been sanctioned for breaching FA Rule E3, after it was alleged the Irishman acted in "an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official".

A statement by an FA spokesperson added: "It was further alleged that this conduct constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to gender." 

Brennan had been charged in December for offensive remarks made towards referee Kirsty Dowle, who sent him off for dissent midway through the first half. 

The comments - which were allegedly in relation to her gender - were noted in her post-match report and triggered the subsequent FA investigation.

The 45-year-old has denied the charge against him, but a regulatory commission has found it to be proven following a hearing. 

On the issue, Brennan said: "Throughout this case I have categorically denied the FA charge of discrimination. 

"Whilst the panel have come to their conclusion, which I have to respect, I do not agree with their decision. 

"There is a place in football for everyone, it's the greatest sport on the planet. 

"Personally, football has given me everything I have today; I owe football everything."

The regulatory commission is set to publish written reasons for its decisions in due to course.