"We knew how big it was" - Luca Hoole delighted to strike in vital Shrewsbury Town win

Hoole was perfectly positioned to latch onto Josh Ruffels' flick-on from Iwan Morgan's dangerous long throw and double Salop's lead in the crucial League Two six-pointer.

He also played his part at the other end as Town resisted late pressure from Barrow, who pushed for an equaliser. The win moved Shrewsbury five points clear of the drop zone.

"It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and get a goal, but the win was most important," said Hoole.

"Everyone knew how difficult the game was going to be and how important it was as well.

"Win, it looks a lot better, lose and it looks a lot worse. We knew how big it was.

Shrewsbury Town defender Luca Hoole

"It was nice to get a goal, but more importantly we got the win.

"Everyone bought into what the gaffer has been asking in the past few days. Since he has come in, everyone has bought in

"The performance was really good to a man, I thought we executed the game plan well and we managed to get the three points."

The victory made it three unbeaten home league games for Salop, who were a point and a place behind the Bluebirds ahead of the contest.

Hoole, who has played the full 90 minutes in each of Salop’s last 13 league matches, admitted it was a relief to find the net.

"I would say it’s a relief," he added. "Goals have been few and far between. When the first one went in, it was about keeping a clean sheet and getting another goal, luckily we did.

"Unfortunately we conceded a goal, but it was about not dropping two points, seeing the game out.

"Iwan has got a massive throw. It was about time one of us got on the end of it.

"Josh got on it, to be fair normally Will Boyle gets on a lot of them and has a go at me for not getting there, but I managed to get off my man and tap it though the goalkeeper’s net.

"It is a great feeling, more of a relief than anything. A relief that we got another goal and then that hopefully makes it a bit easier to get three points."

"Everyone defended well, that is not just the back five. That is the whole team from the front, I thought George Lloyd was excellent. Everyone was really good and luckily we got the win."