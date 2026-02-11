Gavin Cowan: I wouldn't have left Brackley for many clubs other than Shrewsbury Town

Cowan departed Brackley after leading them to a historic promotion to the National League to take over in the Salop hotseat.

He becomes the ninth former Shrewsbury player to take charge of the club and insisted their position near the foot of League Two did not deter him.

"It's an absolute honour," Cowan said. "I'm clearly ambitious, but I wouldn't have left Brackley for too many other clubs, and this was one that came calling.

"I'm indebted to the chairman, I'm indebted to the club, the fans. I want to come here and give something back. I want to make sure that we stay in the division.

"You can see that it's not going to be for the want of giving everything. We'll be the first in, the last to leave.

New Shrewsbury Town head coach Gavin Cowan

"We're going to give it everything and we expect that from the players. It's a privilege and an honour to be here."

Cowan is joined by Dave Edwards and Jamie Haynes, both of whom have strong connections to the club. Edwards made more than 200 appearances for Town, and the joint assistant manager role alongside former Salop youth player Haynes marks his first coaching position since retiring.

Cowan, who lives locally and previously managed AFC Telford United, has attended several Shrewsbury games as a spectator in recent years and is determined to lead a turnaround.

He added: "I understand what the football club's about, the makeup of the football club, the people within it. There's some incredible people attached to the football club and the fans as well.

Gavin Cowan (centre) is joined by club favourite Dave Edwards (left) and Jamie Haynes

"I'm among them in the community. I came back here with my family to watch some of the games, it's always been the hub of the community.

"Having played here previously and having connections right the way through the club, it was really rewarding and really flattering to get the call.

"We understand where we're at and the position that we're in and that we're going to need to certainly go to war, which is why I'm here."

The head coach role marks Cowan's first in the Football League. He left Brackley 15th in the National League despite operating as one of the division's part-time clubs.

"I've worked really hard to be here. Without wanting to sound arrogant, it's not a surprise to me.

"I feel like me and my staff work extremely hard. I'm really proud to be here and we want to be here for success and legacy around the football club and that's been the biggest motivator."