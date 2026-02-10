Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Several 7s as Salop move clear of drop zone with Barrow win
Shrewsbury Town went five points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a vital victory over Barrow - here’s our player ratings.
Matt Cox
Did his job well when called upon, producing key saves to deny Charlie McCann and showing calm handling under pressure, particularly during Barrow’s late push.
Reliable, 7
Ismael Kabia
Provided energy down the right flank, repeatedly looking to take on defenders and deliver crosses, offering an attacking outlet and stretching Barrow’s back line.
Lively, 7
Luca Hoole
Battled hard at the back, clearing his lines effectively and dealing well with Malcolm’s threat. Capped his display by doubling Salop’s lead with a clever close-range finish.
Joyous, 8
Will Boyle
Dominant defensively, winning aerial duels and making important clearances. Looked to play out from the back, and posed a threat in the opposition box.
Warrior, 8
Josh Ruffels
Defended resolutely throughout, working tirelessly to limit Barrow’s threat. Showed good awareness to provide the crucial flick-on that set up Hoole’s goal.
Resilient, 7
Kevin Berkoe
Impressed on his first start for Salop, showing pace and composure on the left flank. Used the ball well, linked play effectively, and looked a constant threat going forward.
Promising, 7
Tom Sang
Made a bright return to the starting XI, delivering dangerous crosses and pressing aggressively. Worked hard defensively, cutting out passes in wide areas and supporting attacks.
Energetic, 7
Taylor Perry
Worked diligently in midfield to steady proceedings, recycling possession well and helping dictate play. Showed composure on the ball and drove several attacking moves forward.
Industrious, 7
Anthony Scully
Quiet during the first half, but made a decisive impact moments after the restart, reacting sharply to fire home from close range and give Salop a crucial lead.
Clinical, 7
John Marquis
Went close early on with a header that drifted narrowly wide but saw his involvement cut short after picking up a knock, forcing an early substitution.
Subbed, 6
Iwan Morgan
Provided creativity and intent on his return, testing the goalkeeper with several efforts. His long throws caused constant problems and played a key role in Salop’s second goal.
Inventive, 7
Subs: Lloyd (for Marquis, 15) 7, McDermott (for Morgan, 68), 7, Benning (for Berkoe, 72) N/A.
Not used: Brook, Anderson, Freeman, Ogunsuyi.