Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Barrow: Salop boost survival hopes with first win under Gavin Cowan

Salop struck twice after the break through Anthony Scully and Luca Hoole to claim a crucial win over their fellow League Two strugglers and move five points clear of the drop zone.

Town are now unbeaten in their last three matches at the Meadow, and new head coach Cowan was visibly delighted after recording his first victory since taking the reins.

The clash marked Barrow’s first Football League trip to Shrewsbury since November 1969, with the visitors arriving on the back of three consecutive away defeats.

Kevin Berkoe made his first start

Cowan made four changes to his starting XI, handing Kevin Berkoe his first start, while Iwan Morgan, Taylor Perry and Tom Sang returned to the side.

Sam Clucas missed out after picking up a knock at Colchester United, while Sam Stubbs was again absent following a minor knee injury.

John Marquis went close in the opening minutes, heading narrowly wide from Sang’s inviting cross, but his afternoon was cut short as he was forced off inside the opening 15 minutes after suffering a knock.

John Marquis down injured before he was subbed

Matt Cox was soon called into action to deny Charlie McCann’s powerful effort, before Salop were grateful to the woodwork for keeping the scores level. A corner worked its way through to Danny Rose, whose half-volley bounced back off the crossbar.

Berkoe was lively on the left flank, while Morgan threatened and found the side-netting with his first effort midway through the half. The Brentford loanee remained a bright spark and went close again with a speculative long-range strike, but the sides went into the break goalless.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

It was the perfect start to the second half for Cowan’s men as Anthony Scully, quiet in the opening period, fired Town into the lead just two minutes after the restart. Barrow failed to clear a free-kick from the right, allowing the ball to fall to Scully at close range on the right side of the six-yard box, and he made no mistake.

The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later, sending the home supporters into raptures. Morgan’s long throw was flicked on by Josh Ruffels and Luca Hoole reacted sharply to finish past Stanway.

Antony Scully fires home to give Salop the lead

With 15 minutes of normal time remaining, Tyler Walker headed Barrow back into the contest, sparking a late rally from the visitors. They almost levelled moments later, but Cox produced a fine save to deny McCann’s header.

Shrewsbury showed resilience under late pressure as Barrow pushed for an equaliser, but Salop held firm to secure a crucial three points.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe (Benning, 72), Sang, Perry, Scully, Marquis (Lloyd, 14), Morgan (McDermott, 68).

Unused subs: Brook, Anderson, Freeman, Ogunsuyi.

Referee: Matt Corlett