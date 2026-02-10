"Massive" - Barrow return to Shrewsbury Town for crucial first league visit in 56 years

Both sides sit just above the relegation zone, making this a potential season-defining clash as they battle to preserve their Football League status.

The Bluebirds last visited Shrewsbury in the Football League in November 1969, when the sides drew 1-1 in the third tier.

Home advantage could prove decisive. No side has kept more home clean sheets in League Two this season than Salop, with seven shut-outs at the Meadow, although Town have won just one of their last six league matches on home soil.

Barrow arrive in 21st, a point and a place above Shrewsbury, having lost their last five league games, most recently 2-1 at Notts County.

While Barrow have collected 15 of their 24 points away from home this season, they head into the contest on the back of three consecutive away defeats and just one win in their last eight on the road.

They are also the only side across the top four tiers of English football this season yet to win a midweek fixture.

Head coach Paul Gallagher made no attempt to downplay the significance of the contest.

He said: "Massive. There is no hiding away from that.

"We have had some tough games in terms of Swindon, Notts County, Crewe, Crawley as well, but there's games I thought we should have got something out of.

"It is okay me standing here saying we should have, but we need to. That is what is coming up now, some massive games.

"I said to the players, everyone be ready, because we need everyone to bring the best version of themselves to the team. If we do I have got strong belief that we will get out of this."