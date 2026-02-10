“Incredible” - Gavin Cowan delighted with first win as Shrewsbury Town boss

Salop struck twice inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half and then withstood late pressure to secure the win – Cowan’s first since taking over as head coach.

The result lifts Town five points clear of the League Two relegation zone and extends their unbeaten run at the Meadow to three matches.

Reflecting on the victory, Cowan said: “Incredible. All credit to the players. I thought they were magnificent from start to finish.

“The win was fully deserved. Obviously, a little bit nervous when they scored their goal.

“We were really keen on keeping a clean sheet. But, the players were magnificent from start to finish, in and out of possession.

“We've evolved. You'll see that we were very defensive in the first game against Barnet. Saturday I felt like it was an excellent performance.

“I know people only see the result. But when you're in it week-in and week-out and you're working the players day-in-day-out, you get to see the evolution of how they're doing.

“We lacked in the final third, but it was definitely evolution. We took into this game the stage two work, as we call it, the final third.

“The lads have just been brilliant. A complete buy-in from them and it's full credit to them.”

Salop struck twice after the break through Anthony Scully and Luca Hoole to claim the crucial win over their fellow League Two strugglers and move clear of the drop zone.

“I can't take credit. I think you earn your rewards through the game.

“It was a particularly good first half from us. We felt like we were really in the ascendancy.

“We were really disappointed earlier in the game when they hit the bar.

“But outside of that, we felt really in control. We spoke about being ruthless, dominant in the final third, just dominating the big moments.

“It's full credit to them. But, it's great that they take on a lot of detail. They've been really open-minded, open hearts, as we say to them. Particularly pleased.”