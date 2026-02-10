Gavin Cowan makes four changes for crucial Barrow clash handing new signing first start

Iwan Morgan returns to the starting XI, alongside Kevin Berkoe, who has been handed his first start. Tom Sang and Taylor Perry also come into the side.

Sam Clucas misses out after suffering a knock in last Saturday’s defeat at Colchester United, while Sam Stubbs remains sidelined after also missing that match with a minor knee injury.

Nick Freeman drops to the bench, along with Mal Benning and George Lloyd.

Both sides sit just above the relegation zone, making this a potentially season-defining clash as they battle to preserve their Football League status.

The Bluebirds last visited Shrewsbury in the Football League in November 1969, when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the third tier.

Shrewsbury Town XI: Cox, Kabia, Hoole, Boyle, Ruffels, Berkoe, Sang, Perry, Scully, Marquis, Morgan

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Benning, Freeman, McDermott, Lloyd, Ogunsuyi.