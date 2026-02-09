Gavin Cowan searches for answers in the final third as Shrewsbury Town fall again on the road

Salop remain with just one League Two victory on the road this season - recorded in early September - after a 2-0 defeat at play-off chasing Colchester United.

They were left with a mountain to climb after conceding two first-half goals and, despite showing attacking intent, were unable to claw their way back into the contest.

But when asked whether he took encouragement from his side’s possession in Colchester’s territory, Cowan said: “Absolutely. All we need now is just add that quality.

“Look at the shift that the players have put in. Even the opposition management have commended us and said ‘if they give you that, you're going to be alright’.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan. Picture: Ollie Jones

“Listen, anyone can run round a pitch like a headless chicken. We've given them some structure, a game strategy, an identity. I thought they really bought into that.

“I know it sounds a like a contradiction with us not getting points today and getting a point last week, I feel like it’s a real progression.

“It's hard because fans see the lack of goals on our side. I get it. We need a little bit of quality in the final third and we need to be more of an attacking threat.

“Kabia is really disappointed with his error in the first half. But to be so brave, get on the ball and go and really get at the full back - he got past him time after time.

“If it just fell right for us, we feel like on another day we could have just got one back, the momentum could have been with us.”

Salop remain the worst side in the division away from home, with just six points from 15 matches on the road.

Shrewsbury Town striker George Lloyd. Picture: Ollie Jones

The defeat leaves Shrewsbury just two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a crucial six-pointer with fellow strugglers Barrow tomorrow.

Cowan made one change from the draw in his opening match against Barnet, with Sam Stubbs missing out due to a minor knee injury.

Kevin Berkoe was also handed his debut midway through the second half.

Cowan added: “They abandoned a lot of the way they play. We got under their skin, we ruffled them a little bit, or a lot, should I say.

“I thought Kevin was excellent when he came on and gave us another extension of what Mal had been doing, and maybe even more of an attacking threat.

Luca Hoole heads clear. Picture: Ollie Jones

“We've gone with attacking subs all over the pitch. We're working with what we've got. I'm really proud of the players.

“I asked them to do what it is that I want them to do, and I thought that they did that for the most part. But we just lacked those moments of quality.”