Analysis: 154 days and counting - Shrewsbury Town's away struggles refuse to budge

Shrewsbury Town’s latest attempt to draw a line under their troubles on the road ended in familiar fashion at Colchester United.

Since Town last won a league match away from the Meadow, the nights have drawn in, the clocks have gone back, Bonfire Night fireworks have fizzled out, Christmas has come and gone, a new year has begun and the long grind of winter has taken hold.

Yet for all that seasonal change, one thing has stubbornly refused to shift: Salop’s inability to secure points on their travels.

Josh Ruffels and Tom Sang applaud the travelling supporters. Picture: Ollie Jones

Saturday’s defeat to play-off chasing Colchester United was the latest reminder of a problem that, at full-time, stretched back 154 days to a September victory at Barnet.

Five consecutive away defeats, just one road win all season has left Shrewsbury hovering precariously, only two points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Shrewsbury Town fans at Colchester United. Picture: Ollie Jones

Upon his arrival, Cowan spoke about Salop’s drubbing at MK Dons, where they fell behind early and were three down at the break.

“That’s not a game,” he said. But it was a similar failing that cost his side here in his first match in charge on the road.

Shrewsbury Town striker George Lloyd. Picture: Ollie Jones

Conceding twice in the first-half left Town with too much to do and, despite late pressure, they lacked the quality and cutting edge to turn possession into goals.

Cowan was forced into a single change, with Sam Stubbs ruled out by a minor knee injury and Ismael Kabia drafted in as his replacement.