Shrewsbury Town player ratings as away woes continue at Colchester United

Matt Cox

Made several important saves to keep Salop in the contest, reacting sharply to multiple efforts, but was powerless to prevent Arthur Read’s thunderous strike and the goals conceded.

Helpless, 7

Ismeal Kabia

Returned to the starting XI but was beaten too easily on the byline for the opener. Showed attacking pace and intent, yet lacked a decisive touch in the final third.

Mixed, 6

Luca Hoole

Battled hard defensively and made several important clearances. Enjoyed a contest with Kevin Lisbie who was a handful, but coped well on the whole.

Battled, 6

Will Boyle

Commanded the back line well, winning numerous aerial duels and defending his box effectively. Looked to relieve pressure by playing direct balls over the top, but could have been better in possession.

Solid, 6