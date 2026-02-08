Gavin Cowan hints at imminent goalkeeper coach appointment at Shrewsbury Town

Former Norwich City, Millwall and Coventry City goalkeeper Andy Marshall stepped in to assist Salop’s match preparations ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Colchester United.

His involvement followed the departure of Brian Jensen after more than six-and-a-half years at the club.

Head coach Cowan expressed his gratitude to Marshall and said he expects to confirm Jensen’s successor shortly.

“Andy Marshall was with us today. He's just done me a favour.

“I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he's not far from here. He’s a really great guy, a professional.

“It was really great to get him in and he's been brilliant with us, he worked with us on Saturday morning as well in terms of our preparation.

“Really pleased to have him in. In terms of the goalkeeper coach incoming, there should be an announcement in the next couple of days, hopefully.”

Speaking ahead of the Colchester clash, Cowan said he was keen to move quickly in appointing a permanent replacement.

Jensen, affectionately known as ‘Beast’, joined Shrewsbury in the summer of 2019 under former manager Sam Ricketts and remained at the club through several managerial changes.

Cowan explained the decision to part ways was a professional one.