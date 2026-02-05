'I feel confident' - Jamie Tolley backs Gavin Cowan passion to drive Shrewsbury Town revival

Cowan, who lives in Shropshire, was appointed head coach last week, with Salop legend Dave Edwards and former Town youth player Jamie Haynes joining him as joint assistant coaches.

Tolley knows the new coaching team well and watched on as a resolute Shrewsbury side earned a point against Barnet in Cowan’s first match in charge, providing analysis for BBC Radio Shropshire.

And he is optimistic about what lies ahead as Cowan and his staff attempt to steer Town to safety in League Two.

"The initial thought was excitement," said the former Shrewsbury midfielder.

"Knowing Gav personally and how invested he is in Shrewsbury itself and the football club, and everything that he does around the town as well with his coaching schools, I think it was on the cards that at some point during his managerial career he would land on Salop.

"Whether he anticipated it was going to be so quick I don't know, but I'm sure he's embracing it with both hands.

Jamie Tolley (left) and Joe Hart sign autographs

"It was excitement especially with Dave coming in. That was a wise move by Gav bringing Dave in with his legendary status at the football club and obviously his know-how of various leagues that he's played.

"He's played in almost every league there is in England. It's a really exciting appointment and I'm really invested myself and looking forward to seeing what they can do."