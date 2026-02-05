Goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen leaves Shrewsbury Town

Jensen, affectionately known as 'Beast', joined Salop in the summer of 2019 under former manager Sam Ricketts, and has remained at the club through several managerial changes.

In a statement, Shrewsbury Town thanked Jensen for his "significant contribution" both on and off the pitch and wished him well for the future.

Jensen said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time at Shrewsbury Town and I’m grateful for the opportunity the club has given me.

"I’ll miss being part of it and working with such a great group of people.

Brian Jensen has left Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Salop Photo

"I wish everyone at the club nothing but success going forward. Up the Salop.”

Jensen's departure follows the appointment of Gavin Cowan as head coach last week, with the club yet to announce his successor.

The Dane made more than 400 appearances during his playing career, which began at Danish second-division side B.93.

He moved to England in 2000, spending three years at West Bromwich Albion before joining Burnley in 2003. Jensen went on to spend a decade with the Clarets, making more than 250 appearances and playing a key role in their Championship play-off triumph in 2009.

After leaving Burnley, Jensen had spells at Bury, Mansfield Town and Crawley Town as a player-goalkeeping coach.

In 2018, he returned to Bury as a full-time goalkeeping coach as part of Ryan Lowe's backroom staff, but his time there was cut short following the club’s expulsion from the EFL.

Jensen then joined Shrewsbury Town the following summer, where he has spent the past six-and-a-half years.