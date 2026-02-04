Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan hails "impeccable" return of defensive duo

Both had been expected to head towards the exit door during the mid-season window, with Benning transfer-listed and Stubbs frozen out prior to Cowan's appointment.

However, the pair returned to the Salop starting XI and helped Cowan's side defend resiliently in a goalless draw against Barnet.

"I thought they defended impeccably well," Cowan said of the defensive duo. "I thought Stubbs' distribution in the first half was probably the best that we'd seen.

"In the first half, we were closer to them. We had a few more chances. We were talking about dominating the big moments, and we were.

New Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"We got tired in the second half. I get it. We were a little bit on our backsides and defending our own box, but it needs must at the moment.

"We want free-flowing football, we all want to get there. But for the here and now, I had to take the emotion out of it, and make us hard to beat.

"I think Mal is realigned now. He understands that I'm a fan of his and that he needs to be at his best in order to get into the team. He did really well.

"For someone who hasn't played at all to come in and play 70 minutes, what a shift.

Sam Stubbs made his return for Shrewsbury Town against Barnet

"Then Stubbs, I just thought was brilliant, what an ultimate professional. He looked like a proper defender. Him and Will Boyle back there with Josh Ruffels.

"They were just solid. Distances were small. That's what I wanted."

Benning made his first start since November's EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton, while Stubbs had been uninvolved since early December under previous boss Michael Appleton.

In total, Cowan made six changes following Shrewsbury’s defeat at Cambridge United. The starting XI featured just two of Salop's January arrivals - Matt Cox and Nick Freeman - while new loan additions Trey Ogunsuyi and Temple Ojinnaka also missed out.

Salop completed their January transfer window business with a late deadline-day swoop for Kevin Berkoe. He became Town's seventh signing of the mid-season window and Cowan's first arrival since being appointed head coach last week.

Cowan said Berkoe will offer versatility on both sides of the pitch, and he could make his debut at Colchester United on Saturday.