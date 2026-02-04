"Breath of fresh air" - Gavin Cowan on the switch to full-time football at Shrewsbury Town

Cowan, who was appointed head coach last week, enjoyed several successful years at Brackley Town, leaving the club 15th in the National League despite operating as one of the division's part-time outfits.

The Town role is his first in the Football League and at a full-time club, but Cowan does not expect the transition to present any major challenges.

"From a career perspective, we've earned it," Cowan said. "Without sounding arrogant, we've absolutely gone and earned it.

"This year we've punched well above our weight at Brackley, beating teams like Forest Green Rovers, Rochdale and Notts County, all with two nights a week (training).