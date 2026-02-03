Shrewsbury Town debrief: Key takeaways from Gavin Cowan's first game

It wasn't pretty, but it was a hard earned point in a season where survival, not style, remains the overriding priority.

Against a confident Barnet side, Salop dug in, defended for their lives, and showed the kind of resolve their League Two situation demands.

At times it was uncomfortable viewing, but what mattered most was the battle - and Cowan's side delivered that in abundance.

Here are the key takeaways from Salop's gritty goalless draw with Barnet:

Defensive duo return

The return of Sam Stubbs and Mal Benning to the starting XI proved pivotal. Stubbs made his first appearance since early December, while Benning featured for the first time since November. Neither showed signs of rust.

Both were composed and defensively alert, providing the solidity Shrewsbury desperately needed. Stubbs, in particular, looked assured, reading danger well and standing up to Barnet's pressure as if he had never been away.

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

It was a performance that embodied leadership, resilience, and an understanding of the club’s predicament.

Experienced team

Cowan made six changes in total, clearly opting for experience. Sam Clucas and Nick Freeman were preferred in midfield, and while creativity was limited, their industry and discipline were crucial in seeing off sustained Barnet pressure.

Sam Clucas played in midfield against Barnet

Shrewsbury were defensively resolute throughout, restricting Barnet despite long spells without the ball. Only one loan arrival was used, with Cowan fielding a far more seasoned side than we've seen for much of January - featuring just two of the club's recent signings

Matt Cox stands tall again

Once again, Matt Cox was outstanding between the posts. Following an impressive debut against Cambridge United in Michael Appleton's final match in charge, the on-loan Brentford keeper produced another commanding display, making several vital saves to keep Salop in the game.

Matt Cox was outstanding for Shrewsbury Town

The standout moment came just before half-time - a superb stop that preserved the clean sheet, Salop's eighth in League Two so far this season.

Without Cox's heroics, this could have ended in defeat. He has made an instant impact since arriving and has undoubtedly thrown down the gauntlet in the goalkeeping department.

Fighting for the badge

Cowan promised his side would fight for the badge, and that message was clear from the opening minutes. George Lloyd, returning to the squad, set the tone early with a rugby-style tackle that lifted the tempo and symbolised the new manager's demands.

Josh Ruffels played centre back against Barnet

Lloyd led the line with passion and effort, holding the ball up, drawing fouls and battling relentlessly. While attacking threat was limited and he was unable to test the Barnet keeper, his commitment could not be questioned, and Town fans showed their appreciation for that when he was withdrawn.

This was a Shrewsbury side that wore its heart on its sleeve and fought for every inch.

Plenty of work still to do going forward

For all the defensive praise, Cowan was honest enough to admit there is more to come. Shrewsbury had just nine shots - half of what the Bees managed - had 23 per cent possession, and posed limited attacking threat compared to Barnet.

Defending alone won't secure safety - goals win games. But, Cowan has already suggested performances will look different very soon, and crucially, the Town boss now has a full week on the training ground to work with his squad.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan at full-time

That time will be vital for implementing his philosophy and shaping how this team wants to play.