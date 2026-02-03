Everything you need to know about new Shrewsbury Town signing Kevin Berkoe

Berkoe arrives from Salford City for an undisclosed fee, with the 24-year-old becoming Gavin Cowan's first addition since taking charge last week.

Here's a closer look at the newest face at the Meadow.

Reuniting with Gavin Cowan

Berkoe is no stranger to Cowan, having previously worked under the Shrewsbury head coach during a loan spell at AFC Telford United in September 2021.

Cowan brought him to the Bucks during his time in charge, and the pair now reunite at Salop - a relationship that should help Berkoe settle quickly.

Kevin Burkoe during his loan at AFC Telford United. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The 24-year-old is comfortable at left-back or left midfield, offering versatility down the flank.

Early career path

Berkoe began his career in Chelsea's academy before moving to Wolves, where he spent two years in their youth setup. He later joined Oxford United, making his professional debut during the 2019/20 season.

Kevin Berkoe (left) at Oxford United. Picture: PA

That campaign also included a loan spell at Oxford City, before he signed permanently for Salford City at the end of the season.

Building experience on loan

Since joining Salford, Berkoe has built up experience across the Football League and non-league pyramid.

Loan spells have taken him to AFC Telford United, Altrincham, Maidstone United and Woking.

Salford City and Rochdale spells

Berkoe featured 15 times for Salford in League Two last season, as Karl Robinson's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Earlier this season, he joined Rochdale on loan in the National League where he made nine appearances, helping the club keep five clean sheets.

Salford recalled Berkoe from that loan spell in November, and he went on to make six League Two starts after returning.

Recent match involvement

Berkoe last featured for Salford on New Year's Day, starting in their match against Barrow.

Kevin Berkoe has signed for Shrewsbury Town from Salford City. Picture: PA

He was named on the bench for their game against Bristol Rovers on January 24, but did not feature and was not included in subsequent matchday squads for Chesterfield and Tranmere clashes before completing his move to Shrewsbury.