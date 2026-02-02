Shrewsbury Town complete late transfer window deal for defender Kevin Berkoe

Berkoe becomes Cowan’s first signing since his appointment as head coach last Thursday, with the deal finalised in the closing stages of the January transfer window which shut at 7pm.

The move sees the 24-year-old link up with Cowan who previously brought him to AFC Telford United on loan in September 2021 during his spell in charge of the Bucks.

Comfortable operating at both left-back and left midfield, Berkoe began his career in Chelsea’s academy before moving to Wolves, where he spent two years in their youth ranks.

He then joined Oxford United and made his professional debut during the 2019/20 season. That campaign also included a loan spell at Oxford City, before he signed permanently for Salford City at the end of the season.

Berkoe has since gained experience across the Football League and non-league pyramid. A loan move to Telford was followed by spells at Altrincham, Maidstone United and Woking in the National League.

He featured 15 times for Salford in League Two last season as Karl Robinson’s side narrowly missed out on the play-offs, before spending the early part of the current campaign on loan at Rochdale.

Berkoe made nine appearances at Rochdale, helping the club keep five clean sheets during his spell in the National League.

Salford recalled the defender in November, after which he made six further League Two appearances before completing his move to Shrewsbury.

Cowan knows the player well from their time together at Telford, where Berkoe made eight appearances before being recalled early from his loan spell in November 2021.