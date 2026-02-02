"Important to invest" - Gavin Cowan delighted to complete first signing at Shrewsbury Town

Berkoe became Cowan's first signing since his appointment as head coach last Thursday, arriving from Salford City on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The move sees the defender reunite with Cowan, who previously brought him to AFC Telford United on loan in September 2021 during his spell in charge of the Bucks.

Berkoe became Salop's seventh signing of the mid-season transfer window, with Cowan welcoming the 24-year-old's versatility and ability to operate at both left-back and left midfield.

Speaking about the deal, Cowan said: "We've come in at a really late stage, but we looked at the squad and felt we had to balance it out.

"The timing of the window closing means we are not in a position to make a flurry of signings.

Kevin Berkoe has signed for Shrewsbury Town from Salford City. Picture: PA

"But we felt it was important to invest in the group and add the balance that is required.

"Mal Benning has come back into the reckoning which really helps that side of the pitch.

"Now Kev has joined us to offer some versatility on both sides."

Berkoe is Salop's third permanent arrival of the window, following Nick Freeman and Isaac Lee, with Shrewsbury also adding four loan players during the January window.

Harrison Biggins and George Nurse were the only departures, with no further exits completed on deadline day.

Berkoe began his career in Chelsea's academy before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he spent two years in their youth ranks.

He later joined Oxford United and made his professional debut during the 2019/20 season. That campaign also included a loan spell at Oxford City, before he signed permanently for Salford City at the end of the season.

Since then, Berkoe has built experience across the Football League and non-league pyramid. A loan move to Telford was followed by spells at Altrincham, Maidstone United and Woking.

He featured 15 times for Salford in League Two last season as Karl Robinson's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs, before spending the early part of the current campaign on loan at Rochdale.

Berkoe made nine appearances at National League Rochdale, helping them keep five clean sheets. He was recalled by Salford in November and went on to make six further League Two appearances before completing his move to Shrewsbury.

During his previous spell under Cowan at Telford, Berkoe made eight appearances before being recalled early from his loan in November 2021.