Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Barnet: Defensive steel on show as Gavin Cowan era begins with clean sheet
Shrewsbury Town went three points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a draw against Barnet in Gavin Cowan’s first game - here’s out player ratings.
Matt Cox
As on his debut against Cambridge, Cox was outstanding, making several crucial saves under sustained pressure to keep Barnet at bay and ensure Salop claimed a valuable clean sheet.
Commanding
Luca Hoole
Worked hard to limit the clever and dangerous Idris Kanu, showing good defensive discipline. A dazzling first-half run forward created one of Town’s few promising openings.
Industrious, 6
Sam Stubbs
Returning for the first time since early December, Stubbs slotted in well, making numerous clearances and using his physical presence to help Salop remain resilient against Barnet’s attacking threat.
Solid, 7
Will Boyle
Key to Town being difficult to break down, Boyle marked Barnet’s forwards effectively, produced several important tackles, and consistently cleared his lines during periods of sustained pressure.
Dependable, 7