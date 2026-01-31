Why now? Shrewsbury Town CEO Liam Dooley explains timing of Gavin Cowan's appointment

Shropshire-based Cowan has stepped into his first role in the Football League with Salop sitting 21st in League Two, having lost six of their last seven league matches.

Former Town favourite Dave Edwards has been named as his assistant, alongside ex-Salop youth player Jamie Haynes. Dooley said the club were keen for their next appointment to have strong ties to both the club and the surrounding area, believing that was vital in the current situation.

Dooley said: "Why now is the question probably that a lot of supporters are asking.

"We have supported the previous head coach with the players that we brought in, but they're not just his players, they're players that have been signed as a recruitment process that we think will make our squad better and we believe we've done that.

"We wanted to give Michael (Appleton), the best possible chance into the window, but football is about results.

"We came to the point where we thought with four home games in the next five that it was really important that we did something now to change the form that we were in and hopefully give ourselves the best chance for the remainder of the season.