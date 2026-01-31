Shrewsbury 0 Barnet 0: Resilient Salop earn point in Gavin Cowan’s first game in charge

Town resisted sustained pressure from an in-form Barnet side to secure a point and move three points clear of the League Two drop zone.

The draw halted Salop’s slide after they had lost six of their previous seven league matches heading into the clash.

Cowan had just days to prepare after being appointed head coach on Thursday. He had promised his side would be tough to beat, and that was evident as Town defended resolutely throughout.

Shrewsbury Town manager Gavin Cowan during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

Goalkeeper Matt Cox made several important saves for the hosts, continuing the impressive form he showed on his debut against Cambridge United last Tuesday.

Cowan made six changes from that defeat, with Sam Stubbs returning after not featuring since early December. George Lloyd led the line, while Mal Benning made his first start since the EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton in November.

Salop absorbed plenty of early pressure as Barnet’s Nnamdi Ofoborh was first to test Cox, firing two low efforts inside the opening 17 minutes, both of which were comfortably held.

The new boss had spoken pre-match about the need for Town to be hard to beat, and that was reflected in their disciplined set-up.

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

Shrewsbury supporters felt Barnet forward Kabongo Tshimanga was fortunate to avoid a red card following a late challenge on Cox, who had raced from his goal to clear the danger.

Approaching the half-hour mark, Cox - who impressed on his Town debut against Cambridge - produced an outstanding save to deny Ryan Glover from close range. The Bees midfielder looked certain to score, but Salop were able to scramble the ball clear.

Cox proved crucial in ensuring Town went into the break level. He denied both Adam Senior and Glover late in the half, before Benning saw a powerful effort well held by Barnet goalkeeper Cieran Slicker.

Nick Freeman during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

The visitors began the second period with intent as Mark Shelton’s effort flashed across goal, while Kanu continued to be a thorn in Salop’s side.

Town looked to hit the Bees on the break but were unable to cause further problems up to the hour mark. Cowan introduced Iwan Morgan and Taylor Perry in search of a creative spark.

Barnet continued to push for an opener, with Danny Collinge finding the side-netting in the 68th minute.

Nick Freeman during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

Further changes followed for Salop, including Tom Sang, who fired wide as the match approached the 80th minute, before seeing a volley blocked late-on.

The hosts resisted further late pressure to secure a point. Salop are now unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Barnet.

Lineup

Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox, Hoole, Stubbs, Boyle, Ruffels, Benning (Sang, 70); Clucas, Freeman (McDermott, 76); Scully (Perry, 62); Marquis (Morgan, 62), Lloyd (Kabia, 76).

Unused subs: Brook, Anderson.

Attendance: 5,075

Referee: Neil Hair