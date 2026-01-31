New Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan to assess options as January window nears close

The new Salop head coach was appointed on Thursday with just days remaining of the mid-season window, which closes at 7pm on Monday.

In his first press conference, Cowan acknowledged it would be “incredibly tough” for Town to make any further signings.

After his first game in charge against Barnet, Cowan revealed he and his coaching staff will return to work tomorrow (February 1), while the players recover.

Asked about the transfer window, he said: “You can appreciate we're coming in really late.

“I haven't even had the chance to think about it up until now. So we've got tonight, tomorrow and obviously deadline Monday.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

“As it stands at the moment, I'll take a breath and maybe look through what we might be able to bring in and go from there.

“We've just been working with the players that we've got at the moment, putting everything into them, getting them to trust us. Hopefully now they trust us.

“I'm not sure. But for the here and now, we've just been focussing on today's game. So maybe it's a different conversation tomorrow.”

Until Cowan’s appointment, only two players had departed Salop during the January window - Harrison Biggins, who joined fellow League Two strugglers Newport County on loan, and George Nurse, who moved to Cheltenham Town.

Mal Benning was made available for transfer earlier this month under former boss Michael Appleton. However, he made his first start since November’s EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton when he featured against Barnet.

Meanwhile, defender Sam Stubbs had been frozen out of the squad since early December under Appleton and appeared set for an exit.

But, like Benning, he was handed a start in the draw against Barnet.