“It wasn’t pleasant, I get it” - Gavin Cowan praises grit and defensive resolve after goalless opener

Cowan’s reign at Shrewsbury began with a goalless draw, a point that moved Salop three points clear of the League Two drop zone and halted a slide that had seen them lose six of their previous seven league matches.

Despite sustaining long periods of pressure, Town remained organised and resolute, leaving Cowan encouraged by a performance he believes can form a foundation to build on.

“Hard work,” he reflected. “You see the players and how much they've had to work hard to get that point.

“It's a difficult day. It wasn't pleasant to watch, I get it.

“We weren't offensively like the Red Arrows, but my job was to come in here and really solidify the team, make us hard to beat.

Shrewsbury Town manager Gavin Cowan following the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

“We've had two days. I think the players deserve a huge amount of credit for their hard work, their desire, the job and a half that they put in today. I'm very proud of them, very thankful for their buy-in.

“We've had two days. So first and foremost, we need to be hard to beat, and I think they showed that today.”

Cowan had just days to prepare after being appointed head coach on Thursday, and his promise that Town would be tough to break down was evident as they defended with discipline throughout.

Key to that resilience was goalkeeper Matt Cox, who made several important saves for the hosts, continuing the impressive form he showed on his debut against Cambridge United last Tuesday.

Asked about the clean sheet, Cowan added: “Absolutely. Listen, I know we rode our luck a little bit, but I think the lads earned it.

“I'm not going to stand here and say that that's the way it's going to be moving forward.

Josh Ruffels of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Glover of Barnet during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

“We need to evolve, but first and foremost, I needed to come in, make us really solid, hard to beat.

“Yes, we rode our luck, but we have a couple of moments ourselves as well. We've had players coming out of the cold.

“We've had players who were lower than a snake's belly. We're playing a team that have won four in five, got a real swagger about them.

“If we'd have gone chasing them today, we'd have got hurt. So the idea was to be really strong and resolute out of possession, and I thought we were that.”

Cowan made six changes from the previous defeat, with Sam Stubbs returning after not featuring since early December, while Mal Benning made his first start since the EFL Cup defeat to Northampton Town in November.

Tom Sang of Shrewsbury Town shoots at goal during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Barnet

“I take full responsibility for the fact that we were particularly defensive,” Cowan continued. ”I asked the players to be so.

“Yes, we want to be better in the turnover and moving forward, but for the here and now, we've had two days with the players. They're in a hard place. They need some confidence.

“I think they're in there now understanding that we might have a half a brain and know what we're talking about.

“We want to be better moving forward and going forward, but for the here and now, we want to be resolute. We want to be hard to beat, and I thought the lads did that really well.”