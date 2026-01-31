Gavin Cowan shakes up Shrewsbury Town side for first game in charge against Barnet

Sam Stubbs returns to the Salop squad to face Barnet, having not featured since early December.

George Lloyd also comes back in to lead the line alongside John Marquis, while Mal Benning makes his first start since the EFL Trophy defeat to Northampton in November.

New Town head coach Cowan has laid down the gauntlet to his experienced players, with goalkeeper Matt Cox the only January signing to start.

In total, Cowan has made six changes from the side that suffered a late defeat at Cambridge United last Tuesday - Michael Appleton’s final game in charge.

Shrewsbury Town XI: Cox, Hoole, Stubbs, Boyle, Ruffels, Hoole, Clucas, Freeman, Scully, Marquis, Lloyd

Subs: Brook, Anderson, Perry, McDermott, Sang, Kabia, Morgan.