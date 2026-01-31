"Flattered" - Gavin Cowan on Dave Edwards' decision to join Shrewsbury Town coaching staff

Former Salop favourite Edwards has been named as Cowan's joint assistant head coach, alongside ex-Salop youth player Jamie Haynes.

The role marks Cowan's first managerial post in the Football League and Edwards' first coaching position since retiring from playing.

Edwards enjoyed two spells at his boyhood club, initially between 2003 and 2007 before returning from 2019 to 2021, and will now look to help steer Town away from danger in League Two.

"It was really flattering to hear that Dave said he wouldn't have done it if it wasn't me and if it wasn't Shrewsbury Town," said new boss Cowan. "That was a real privilege in itself.

Former Salop favourite Edwards has been named as Cowan’s joint assistant head coach. Picture: AMA

"What Dave brings to the party is a wealth of experience and absolute love and desire for the football club, which is hugely important to me.

"We've got a really good dynamic between myself, Dave, Jamie and Sean Parrish. We've all got skill sets that I think the players should be lapping up.